Chinook Winds Casino Resort is excited to announce the addition of Sports Wagering to their gaming offerings.
Las Vegas Dissemination Company was chosen as their Sports Wagering Service Provider. LVDC is a leader in the industry and will play an integral role in the success of this new venture at Chinook Winds.
“In our search for a service provider, LVDC stood out from the start,” Will Robertson, Director of Casino Operations said. “Their professionalism and experience have been on display from day one. We are excited to have them by our side as we begin offering sports wagering for our guests.”
The opening date is Tuesday, August 27 at 9 a.m. The regular operating hours will be seven days a week 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. offering a fully array of professional and collegiate sports. This is an exciting time for the Siletz Tribe being the first Oregon Casino to launch live sports wagering in the state of Oregon.
“All of our wagering will be done in person,” Robertson said. “We will have no online wagering options.”
Once the bet is placed the guest can watch the game in the Sports Wagering lounge or just down the way in the Rogue River Steakhouse Lounge where the games will be available for viewing.
Sports wagering is a fun, interactive way to enjoy sports and gaming at the same time. Not only will guests be able to enjoy their favorite slot and table game, but now will have the option to sit and enjoy their favorite sports team in an exciting environment.
“We are grateful to the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians for this opportunity and are looking forward to sharing our Las Vegas style of sports wagering with the customers of Chinook Winds Casino Resort,” Jay Vaccaro LVDC said. “The support and cooperation we have received has been outstanding and together we will bring additional fun and excitement to this great property.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.