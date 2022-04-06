The 2022 spring tourist season is upon Lincoln City as spring break this year is expanded to five weeks as different states take different weeks off from school. Tourism seems to be on par with the spring season of 2019.
Explore Lincoln City Director Ed Dreistadt said lodging properties had reported $80 million in revenue in 2019. In 2020, it was $116 million.
From the latest report on Feb. 26, lodging was 12.7 percent ahead of 2021 in occupancy, Dreistadt added. The average daily rate was up 22.1 percent versus the prior year.
“I’m guessing we’ll see a successful spring break,” Dreistadt said.
As far as who is coming to Lincoln City, Dreistadt said COVID-19 changed everything. Before the pandemic, 30 percent of visitors came from Portland, 20 percent came from areas such as Salem and Eugene, and a smaller percentage came from other places. Dreistadt said there has been a tremendous increase in inquiries from people who live in California and Arizona.
When COVID-19 hit and travel choices were restricted, the destinations that became attractive were places people could drive to, were rural and had a beach, Dreistadt added.
“A lot more people showed up in Lincoln City than we’ve ever seen,” Dreistadt said of the pandemic.
A tremendous number of people were introduced to Lincoln City during the pandemic. Dreistadt believes the city will maintain some of those gains.
“We’re so far into such unknown territory, I’m going to guess that we’ll see sustained interest through the summer,” Dreistadt said. “I never would have predicted our business would go up during the pandemic.”
This summer will be back to normal with beloved events that bring thousands of visitors to the area. The Summer Kite Festival has not occurred since 2019. It will take place this year from June 25-26 on the beach at D River State Recreation Site. The festival is a major draw in town and will be expanded this year and will include a children’s game area.
Fourth of July events will also be back up to normal this year. This year, it will be an all-day festival with bands on stage and food. The festival is set to grow a little more each year.
The Fall Kite Festival will take place Oct. 1-2 and may include a big Friday surprise.
