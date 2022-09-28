On Sept. 27, the Newport Police Department was dispatched to the lawn in front of the Newport City Hall on the report of a stabbing.
Several subjects had set up tents on the front lawn of the city hall property and one subject had stabbed another with an approximately 3.5” folding knife, according to a Newport Police release.
Officers arrived in the area and were told the suspect, later identified as Scott Leander Camirand, 46 of Newport, was walking out of the area on foot. A Newport police officer stayed with the victim and began rendering first aid for a stab wound to their back, until medical personnel arrived, while additional officers began searching for Camirand.
Officers located Camirand leaving the area on foot and were able to detain him pending further investigation.
Through interviews with witnesses, officers learned Camirand was seen approaching the victim’s tent with a knife in his hand, then stabbing the victim in the back. Witnesses then observed Camirand walking away from the victim’s tent, wiping blood off the knife and folding it back up. When Camirand was detained he had an approximately 3.5” folding knife on his person., according to the police release.
The victim was transported to the Pacific Communities Hospital by PacWest Ambulance and treated for a stab wound.
Camirand was taken into custody and lodged at the Lincoln County Jail for the following charges;
Scott Leander Camirand, 46, Newport
Assault 2
Assault 3
Reckless Endangering
Unlawful Use of a Weapon
Menacing
Disorderly Conduct
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Newport Fire Department, and PacWest Ambulance assisted Newport Police in the investigation.
