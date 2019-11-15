Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) provided over $1.7 million to organizations across the state that provide shelter to those without homes.
To help ensure the safety, health and well-being of Oregonians experiencing homelessness, these investments will strengthen winter shelters by securing facilities to operate shelter, increasing the number of shelter beds, expanding operating hours, providing extended outreach, funding shelter staff and purchasing bedding, mats and blankets.
“Temperatures have dropped below freezing across the state, and I am heartbroken for those without a roof over their heads,” Director Margaret Salazar said. “These resources will bring in Oregonians from the cold and allow local communities to address local needs.”
Among the recipients in Lincoln County were the Community Services Consortium, who received $141,454 to share with Linn and Benton County. Also receiving awards was Helping Hands, who will spread $85,000 between Lincoln, Tillamook, Clatsop and Yamhill Counties.
OHCS made the following awards:
Central Oregon Continuum of Care (Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson Counties), NeighborImpact – $150,000
Clackamas County Continuum of Care – $150,000
Jackson County Continuum of Care – $150,000
Lane County Continuum of Care – $150,000
Portland/Multnomah County Continuum of Care – $150,000
Washington County Continuum of Care – $150,000
Rural Oregon Continuum of Care (Balance of State) – $877, 696 total
Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency (Marion and Polk Counties) – $150,000
Yamhill Community Action Partnership – $145,000
Community Connection of Northeast Oregon (Baker, Grant, Union, and Wallowa Counties) – $55,790
Oregon Coast Community Action (Coos and Curry Counties) – $100,000
United Community Action Network (Douglas and Josephine Counties) – $75,000
Hood River Shelter - $11,000
Community Services Consortium (Linn, Benton, and Lincoln Counties) – $141,454
Community Action Team (Clatsop, Columbia, and Tillamook Counties) – $86,500
KLCAS (Klamath and Lake Counties) – $27,952
Helping Hands (Tillamook, Clatsop, Yamhill, and Lincoln Counties) – $85,000
These funds are from a one-time allocation of $5 million made to OHCS during the 2019 Legislative Session to address statewide winter shelter capacity. OHCS will release the remainder of these funds through a competitive process in 2020, using the recently released Statewide Shelter Study to prioritize investments. The Shelter Study found that Oregon needs an additional 5,814 shelter beds to provide relief to Oregonians experiencing homelessness identified in the Point-in-Time Count.
The Point-in-Time Count attempts to capture both sheltered and unsheltered persons experiencing homelessness to provide a snapshot of homelessness in the United States. The 2019 Point-In-Time Count data demonstrates the continued need for shelter across the state.
While the Point-in-Time Count provides critical information about those who cannot find a permanent place to call home on a given night in January, it does not tell the full story of homelessness in each community. Counting those impacted by homelessness is difficult due to a variety of factors and the intention of the Count is to give a general sense of homeless trends in Oregon and across the country.
