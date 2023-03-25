State Assistance

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) Refugee Program is inviting community partners to apply for a portion of $4.6 million in funding to provide services and support to certain individuals from Ukraine.

Lincoln City, Newport, and other Oregon communities now have a funding source to help Ukraine immigrants and refugees.

Since February 2022, over 3,100 individuals from Ukraine have resettled in Oregon.

