Lincoln City Mayor Susan Wahlke is scheduled to deliver her State of the City address Feb. 28 at the Lincoln City Cultural Center.
The News Guard spoke with Mayor Wahlke prior to her State of the City address to gain insight into what the city has accomplished and what's ahead.
The News Guard: What have been the top challenges the city has faced over the past year and how has the city navigated through those challenges?
Susan Wahlke: Last year the Council’s biggest challenge was hiring a city manager. After a long process working with department heads, we were able to find a candidate. I believe hiring Daphne Legarza was Council’s greatest accomplishment in 2022. We were also fortunate to have long time city employee Lila Bradley to act as city manager during the long search.
The News Guard: What do you see as the top challenges facing the city this year, and what do you see as solutions to those challenges?
Wahlke: Funding is always a challenge. Our city staff has been busy finding opportunities and obtaining grants from various sources. I thank the voters of Lincoln City for passing the lodging tax increase. It would be helpful if the State legislature allowed cities more flexibility in the way we can allocate those funds, but this increase should allow Lincoln City to provide services for our residents and our visitors. I also want to thank Rep Gomberg and Sen Anderson for bringing State funding to our City.
The News Guard: What have been the most rewarding events for the city over the past year?
Wahlke: In my opinion, housing under construction was the most rewarding event in 2022. Housing remains a concern throughout the State, but we are making progress here in Lincoln City. All types of housing are under construction. We need this housing and more. The City and the County have worked with non-profits to make this happen here, and I am hopeful that we can make even more progress in the coming years.
The News Guard: Overall, what's your forecast for our city as we move ahead?
Wahlke: I am an optimistic person and I see a bright future for our city. Our Council and city staff have been working collaboratively to get things done. I look forward to our opportunity next week to discuss what we want to accomplish during the next two years and make plans for the future of Lincoln City.
Mayor Whalke's State of the City address is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Highway 101.
