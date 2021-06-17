With more people flocking to Lincoln City and surrounding beach communities as the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions ease, Oregon State Parks and Recreation (OPRD) officials are concerned about the combination of visitors and natural beach dangers.
In the following conversation with The News Guard, OPRD’s representative Chris Havel gives us insight into the dangers and risky public behavior.
The News Guard: From your insight, do you also see large crowds at state parks, especially along the Oregon Coast and what are the things that people do during their visits that put them at risk?
Chris Havel: We expect, and are already seeing in some places, summer holiday-level crowds this year whenever it’s warm.
From a COVID perspective, people need to wear a mask when indoors (like in a multi-person restroom) or in any situation where they are in prolonged contact closer than six feet. Get vaccinated. Beyond COVID, people who wander off trails, ignore closure signs, or play past their own limits can get hurt or endanger others by getting lost or falling and getting injured. If you’re new to an area, do a little homework before you travel and take care while you visit. Bring a printed map, water, food, sunblock, and insect repellent. Bring, but don’t rely on, your phone or GPS: they don’t work everywhere.
The News Guard: We’ve done stories about the beach cave-ins, including one in 2014 that took the life of a child at Lincoln City. What are the dangers of the sand holes and caves and what’s your advice to parents?
Havel: The beach you visited last year, or last month, or yesterday is not the beach you will experience today. You know how people say, “Don’t build your house on sand”? There’s a reason. It’s going to move when disturbed even a tiny bit. The wind, a little water, gravity, or a person digging all make the sand move. Digging deep holes or chipping away at cliff caves will make the sand move, sometimes violently. You want to play with sand? Sand castles out on the beach are just the ticket. Don’t dig any deeper than your shins, and face the ocean while you play in case you need to back when a large wave is coming in.
The News Guard: Explain the on-going dangers of people venturing out on steep cliffs along the oceanside and share the numbers of the beach cliff fall fatalities over the past five years?
Havel: First, what we said above about sandy beaches shifting and changing daily applies even more so to cliffs. The ocean spends every minute of every day gnawing at the feet of these cliffs. Water seeping down from the uplands primes them for collapse. This is not unique to Oregon. Every coast community in the world knows this is true: cliffs are the temporary boundary between land and sea and collapse is inevitable. When? No one knows. That’s why standing on one is dangerous.
Second, gravity is a very useful property of matter. It will also take a pleasant hike and turn it tragic. There are signs and fences in many of the popular spots on the coast, but not everywhere. You need to keep your eyes open, wits about you, and play smart. There is no selfie or Instagram moment worth challenging gravity. Your friends and family would rather have you back home safely than anything else, so spare them a thought before you venture out.
The News Guard: Beach access points are posted with warning signs in Lincoln City and other coastal communities but still some people swim in the ocean. What are the specific dangers?
Havel: The Pacific is cold, and the Oregon Coast is prone to rip currents (fast-moving flows of water that rush out to sea, sometimes many hundreds of yards). For both reasons, if you want to splash around, go no farther than your shins and keep your eye on the ocean so sneaker waves don’t catch you off-guard. If you’re an experienced swimmer, don’t go alone, limit your time and distance, and know how to escape rip currents. There’s loads of advice about this online, including our website. So, prepare. Don’t just jump in.
The News Guard: What state regulations deal with driving along the beach? In Lincoln City, often each summer people get their vehicles caught in deep sand and in some cases, washed into the sea. What is state parks doing to help folks avoid that?
Havel: About a quarter of the Oregon Coast is open to driving at some point of the year. Vehicle access are signed, but the easiest way to see these areas at a glance is by looking at the highway map. The color-coded bar along the left side shows you what’s drivable, and when. There’s no way to predict which areas have soft sand day by day, so the burden to prepare for a visit and to decide whether to put a vehicle on the beach is entirely on the driver. We do constantly, regularly remind people to understand how tides work and to check the tables.
The News Guard: How does state park regulate the beaches... how many rangers.. the range of their duties, and are they unarmed?
Havel: We have two general groups of staff working on the ocean shore. Some are assigned to a specific park. We also have 10 beach rangers who are specifically assigned to work on a section of the beach. In both cases, they work to help people understand rules and answer questions about the beach, monitor for unusual natural events like landslides, erosion, or flooding so we can update public messages at trailheads, detect and respond to marine debris (including shipwrecks), litter, and other forms of pollution, detect, respond to, and call for help in emergencies, and protect natural resources like the plants, animals, and minerals that are found on the ocean shore. None of our staff are armed, and we’re not law enforcement. When we need that kind of help, we call the state police, county sheriff, or city, if we’re in their boundary.
The News Guard: Feel free to add any other comments you might have.
Havel: It’s dry and windy on the ocean shore. Don’t light a fire upwind from driftwood or beach grass, use only natural wood, and drown it when done. Never bury a fire because it can stay hot and dangerous for days. Never use wood with nails/metal of any sort. No fireworks are allowed at any time, anywhere on the beach.
Got kids and pets? Keep an eye on them at all times. There are a few sections of coast where pets aren’t allowed.
