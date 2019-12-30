On Dec. 28, at approximately 2:52 p.m., the Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a report of a dog bite at Devil’s Lake State Park.
OSP reported that the incident occurred when two campers were walking a dog through the park and two other dogs from a neighboring campsite got loose from their owner and began fighting with the dog on a leash.
“During the dog fight, one of the parties sustained a minor abrasion, inconsistent with a bite,” OSP Officer Zach Taylor said in a report. “The handlers of the loose dogs had left the park prior to OSP arrival.”
Park Rangers informed OSP that if the owner of the two dogs returned, they would be told to leave the campground.
The following day (Dec. 29), the responsible party returned and was excluded from the park. The Park Manager notified OSP, who was unable to contact the dog owner.
No plans to press charges were reported.
