Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) published a draft Action Plan for a $422 million disaster recovery grant, funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The effort, known as “ReOregon,” will support individuals, households, and communities that continue to recover from the 2020 Labor Day Fires.
The assistance will primarily come in the form of new permanent housing in the areas most impacted by the disaster.
Through June 1, OHCS is seeking public comment on the draft Action Plan for spending the funds, known as Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR). Members of the public are invited to provide their input on the draft Action Plan in person at the following public hearings.
Spanish and ASL translation services will be available at all of the public hearings. To request additional accommodations, please contact OHCS via e-mail at ReOregon@hcs.oregon.gov or by phone at 833-604-0878
In addition to providing comment in person, the public may also do so by:
E-mail: ReOregon@hcs.oregon.gov
Web form: https://re.oregon.gov/
Phone: 833-604-0878
Mail: Recovery and Resiliency Section, Oregon Housing & Community Services, 725 Summer St. NE, Suite B, Salem, OR 97301
All comments must be submitted to OHCS no later than 11:59 p.m. June 1, 2022. After the 30-day public comment period, feedback will be incorporated into the plan before OHCS submits it to HUD for review and approval before the June 8 deadline.
Printed copies of the plan are available by request. To request a copy of the plan, contact OHCS via e-mail at ReOregon@hcs.oregon.gov, by phone at 833-604-0878, or visit https://re.oregon.gov/.
Public Hearings:
Oregon Coast CC-North Campus
Monday, May 16, 2022
Door: 5 p.m.
Public hearing: 6 p.m.
Community Room (#108)
3788 SE High School Drive, Lincoln City
Gates Community Christ Church
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Door: 5 p.m.
Public hearing: 6 p.m.
40070 Gates School Road, Gates
McKenzie River Community School
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Door: 5 p.m.
Public hearing: 6 p.m.
“New” Gym
51887 Blue River Drive, Vida
Talent Community Center
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Door: 5 p.m.
Public hearing: 6 p.m.
(Behind City Hall)
104 E. Main St., Talent
Talent Community Center
*Presentation in Spanglish*
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Door: 5 p.m.
Public hearing: 6 p.m.
(Behind City Hall)
104 E. Main St., Talent
