State Sen. Arnie Roblan (D-Coos Bay), a veteran educator and legislator, announced today that he will not seek re-election to his Senate seat representing many of Oregon’s coastal communities.
“Serving the people of Senate District 5 has been an honor and a privilege I will never forget,” Roblan said. “After 50 years of public service—including 30 plus years as an educator and many more as a legislator—I have made the decision to retire so that I can spend more time with my family.”
District 5 of the Oregon State Senate comprises all of Lincoln County on the central Oregon Coast, as well as parts of Tillamook, Yamhill, Polk, Lane, Douglas, and Coos counties.
First elected to the Oregon House of Representatives in 2004 and elected to the Senate in 2012, Roblan has served in the Legislature for 15 years. In 2011, his colleagues in the House elected him to serve as Co-Speaker of the House.
Roblan has served as a member of the Oregon Coastal Caucus and founded the annual Oregon Coast Economic Summit, which convenes business and community leaders across the state to focus on strategies to revitalize coastal communities.
“When I entered politics, it was because I thought we needed to better fund our state's education system,” Roblan said. “I decided at that time that I needed to follow my own advice that I gave to thousands of students at Marshfield High School over the years and do something about it.”
In 2018 and 2019, Roblan served as co-chair of the Joint Student Success Committee, which toured the state’s public schools to learn about education initiatives across the state. After the tour, Roblan led the successful effort to pass the Student Success Act, which provided Oregon’s K-12 education system with sustainable funding and transformational new policies.
“Passing the Student Success Act is the single biggest accomplishment of my legislative career, and I'm very proud of the work that my colleagues and I were able to deliver for the people of Oregon,” Roblan said. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the hard-working and independent-minded people of the Oregon Coast.
“I thank you for your trust, encouragement and continued dialogue as we have endeavored to make progress for our district and state.”
