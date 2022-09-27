You may have noticed prices at local gasoline stations increased significantly over the past weekend. In some areas, the prices rose between 25 cents to 50 cents per gallon.

Rocketing Gas Prices

In Lincoln City, have prices rocketed up 50 cents a gallon climbing above $5 a gallon.

This is occurring at a time when the price of gasoline usually declines because of less summer travel.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Do you believe the federal and state minimum wages should be higher or lower?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.