You may have noticed prices at local gasoline stations increased significantly over the past weekend. In some areas, the prices rose between 25 cents to 50 cents per gallon.
This is occurring at a time when the price of gasoline usually declines because of less summer travel.
After 14 weeks of declines, gas prices are on the rise, soaring on the West Coast and in the Midwest with more moderate increases in other parts of the country, according to the latest American Automobile Association (AAA) Price survey.
For the week, the average price per gallon in Oregon rockets up 50 cents to $5.14. The national average for regular adds seven cents to $3.75 a gallon. The Oregon average is the largest weekly jump in the nation.
“Multiple refineries in the Los Angeles area and a refinery in Washington State are experiencing either planned or unplanned refinery work which could last several more days," Oregon/Idaho AAA Public Affairs Director Marie Dodds said. This has put a significant crimp in supplies and sent pump prices soaring in this region. In addition, the Olympic pipeline in Washington is due for maintenance, perhaps as early as this week.”
Hurricane Ian also has the potential to cause problems, Dodds said, depending on the storm’s track, by disrupting oil production, refining and transportation in the Gulf of Mexico.
Until this week, the national and Oregon averages had been declining for 14 consecutive weeks, backing away from record highs set in mid-June. The national average reached its record high of $5.016 on June 14 while the Oregon average reached its record high of $5.548 on June 15.
“Lackluster demand for gas and lower crude oil prices should take some pressure off of rising pump prices," Dodds said. "But drivers can expect a very volatile couple of weeks due to the refinery issues as well as Hurricane Ian slamming the Gulf Coast."
Crude oil prices have tumbled from recent highs due to fears of economic slowdowns elsewhere around the globe. Crude reached a recent high of $122.11 per barrel on June 8, and ranged from about $94 to $110 per barrel in July. In August, crude prices ranged between about $86 and $97. In September, crude prices have been between about $76 and $89 per barrel. Last week, West Texas Intermediate fell below $80 per barrel for the first time since January, according to the AAA report.
Crude prices rose dramatically leading up to and in the first few months of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia is one of the world’s top oil producers and its involvement in a war causes market volatility, and sanctions imposed on Russia by the U.S. and other western nations resulted in tighter global oil supplies.
Oil supplies were already tight around the world as demand for oil increased as pandemic restrictions eased. A year ago, crude was around $75 per barrel compared to $77 today, the AAA report states.
