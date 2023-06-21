One person faces criminal charges after a report of a stolen dog in Siletz.
According to to the Lincoln County Sherrif's Office (LCSO), the incident began at about 1 p.m. June 16, when a Siletz resident reported to LCSO deputies that her dog was missing. The resident suspected that the dog might have be stolen from of the fenced yard of the home on SE Swan Avenue in Siletz.
A LCSO Animal Services deputy began an investigation and obtained information that a local man had formed bond with the dog by visiting it and feeding it through the fence several times a day.
The deputy located the male, identified as 38-year-old Nicholas Colman-Pinning of Newport, who was still in possession of the dog. The deputy and another LCSO deputy were able to reunite the dog with its family by 6 p.m.
Colman-Pinning was charged with first-degree theft for the theft of a companion animal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.