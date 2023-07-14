Oregon State University has been awarded $4.6 million in grants from the National Science Foundation to continue operating the Marine and Geology Repository, one of the nation's largest repositories of oceanic sediment cores, for the next five years.

Big Refrigerator

Many of the cores in the collection are stored on racks in an 18,000-square-foot refrigerated warehouse in Corvallis, near OSU’s main campus.

Funds will expand access to more than 22 miles of oceanic sediment cores and tens of thousands of marine rock specimens that reveal Earth’s history and document changes in climate, biology, volcanic and seismic activity, meteorite interactions and more.

