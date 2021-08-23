So many people were affected by the wildfire last year and in different ways. In an effort to support recovery and resiliency a storytelling commemorative event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 28 at Lincoln City Cultural Center at 540 NE Hwy 101.
Community members including survivors, first responders and local businesses are invited to share and listen to personal stories. The act of storytelling is a form of empowerment as there is strength in sharing our stories and experiences.
Recovery from a disaster takes longer than many realize, so there will be opportunities to donate for the ongoing recovery effort at this event.
This event is free to all community members and will have live music, refreshments and resource information booths.
Be sure to bring chairs or blankets for outdoor grass seating and carpool if possible as parking is limited.
Current public health recommendations for COVID-19 precautions will be followed.
