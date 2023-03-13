The Oregon Coast Visitors Association (OCVA) is now accepting applications for its 2023 Strategic Investment Fund, focused on sustainable storytelling.

2023 Strategic Investment Fund

OCVA has created an annual Strategic Investment Fund (SIF) to rapidly and surgically respond to coastal tourism needs and priorities.

According to a 2022 report by Expedia Travel Group, 90 percent of consumers look for sustainable options when traveling. This grant will help consumers find coastal businesses prioritizing sustainability through developing marketing content, according to the OCVA.

