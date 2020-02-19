On Feb. 6, the Street Crimes Response Team (SCRT) along with Lincoln City Police, Toledo Police and McMinnville Police executed a search warrant at 2333 NE 29th Street in Lincoln City.
One of the residents, Daryl David Donat, 60, of Lincoln City, was arrested after many months of compiling evidence regarding his involvement in buying and selling illegal narcotics. Also arrested at the residence during the warrant service was Melody Jean Goodmanson, 59, also of Lincoln City.
During the warrant execution the SCRT seized quantities of suspected methamphetamine, as well as other items including narcotics paraphernalia such as digital scales and plastic baggies. There were also two children living in Donat’s residence.
Donat was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail for, Delivery, Possession and the Manufacturing of Methamphetamine and two counts of First Degree Child Neglect. His bail was set at $500,000.
Goodmanson was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail for Possession of Methamphetamine. Her bail was set at $15,000.
The Street Crimes Response Unit (SCRT) is a county-wide team designed to augment the Patrol Division. This team specializes in the handling of community impact crimes, such as narcotics investigations, burglaries, and repeat offenders and does so by investigating these crimes thoroughly.
The SCRT is made up of members of the Newport Police and the Lincoln City Police Departments and routinely obtains assistance from the Toledo Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
"LCPD would like to express our thanks to McMinnville Police drug-detection K9 Tucker and his handler, who assisted in this investigation," LCPD officials said.
The Lincoln City Police Department encourages citizens to report any suspicious activity they witness, as it may assist law enforcement. The LCPD Drug Tip Line is available at 541-994-9800.
Information Submitted By: Sergeant Jeffrey Winn
