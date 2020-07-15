On Monday, July 13, 2020, the Lincoln County Street Crimes Team received information on the possible whereabouts of stolen firearms from a recent burglary.
The Street Crimes Team and the Lincoln City Police Department responded immediately to the area of National Forest Service Road 8493, which is located off the Siletz Highway.
Upon arrival, Officers began searching the area for the firearms. During the search they located a large duffel bag hidden near a parked motorhome. A short time later the owner of the motorhome arrived and was cooperative during the investigation.
Inside the duffel bag were a total of six firearms, all were confirmed to have been stolen.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, who is investigating the burglary, responded to assist Officers on scene. The victim of the burglary also arrived and confirmed the located firearms belonged to him.
The stolen firearms were turned over to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, as they were evidence in their case. The LCSO will continue their burglary investigation with the assistance of the Street Crimes Team.
The Lincoln City Police Department would like to thank the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for their quick response and assistance in this recovery.
Information Submitted by Sergeant Jeffrey Winn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.