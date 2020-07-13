On Sunday, July 12, 2020, at about 3:40 p.m., LCPD Officers received information regarding a welfare check request dispatched to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on a subject at the Otis Store area.
Officers learned that prior to the welfare check being done, the involved subject left the area driving a white Ford sedan bearing Oregon license plate 317 LDE. The vehicle was last reported to be west bound on Hwy 101 headed toward Lincoln City. Officers further learned that the license plate on the white Ford sedan indicted it was listed as a stolen vehicle out the Albany area.
At the time the information was broadcast, Sergeant Randy Weaver was investigating an unrelated incident in the McDonald’s restaurant parking lot. During that investigation, Sergeant Weaver looked up and saw a vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle entering the drive thru lanes of the restaurant.
Sergeant Weaver confirmed the license plate on the vehicle matched the listed stolen vehicle and he requested additional assistance before attempting contact.
Other LCPD officers arrived on scene, as well as a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy and an Oregon State Police Trooper. As the stolen vehicle started pulling out of the drive through after picking up its order, officers conducted a high risk vehicle stop on it.
Officers ordered the male driver, who was the lone occupant, out of the vehicle. The driver complied and was taken into custody. The driver was subsequently identified as Roman Ashford Carney, 28, of Portland. During the officer’s contact with Mr. Carney he appeared to have some mental health and possibly drug use issues, so he was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for further medical evaluation.
After being cleared from the hospital, Carney was transported to the Lincoln County Jail and lodged on the charges of Theft I by receiving and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.
During the investigation, officers learned that Carney had been released from the Linn County Jail the day before after being arrested and lodged on similar charges there.
The Lincoln City Police would like to thank the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police for their assistance in bringing this incident to a close with no injuries to any of the involved officers, other citizens, or suspect.
