On Monday, 11/22/21 around 9:13 AM, Lincoln City Police responded to the Kelok Townhomes located in the 200 Block of SE Keel Avenue in Lincoln City after receiving a 911 call regarding a female subject there who was threatening suicide while armed with a gun.
Further information indicated that a child was inside the townhome with the involved female. Arriving officers attempted to talk with the involved female via phone, however the female refused to talk with officers and hung up on them. Officers on scene learned there had been a domestic disturbance just prior to dispatch receiving the 911 call and it was confirmed the female was armed with a gun. On scene Officers began securing the area and evacuating the nearby residents, and a Crisis Negotiator with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was called to the location to assist. The Lincoln County Tactical Response Team (TRT) was activated and they began responding to the scene.
While waiting for TRT to arrive, officers held their positions and did not approach the involved townhome in an attempt to allow the situation to de-escalate. Meanwhile, the Crisis Negotiator continued to attempt to contact the female inside; however, the female would not reply.
Once TRT arrived on scene, a large tactical vehicle was moved up near the front of the involved townhome so a throw phone could be deployed as well as allowing the negotiator to call for the female over a loud speaker. At about 1:15 PM, the involved female came out of her residence with the child. The child was safely retrieved by TRT members and the female was taken into custody.
The child was turned over to her father while the female, identified as 25-year-old Alexis Keblbek of Lincoln City, was transported Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for further medical and mental health evaluation. Once cleared from the hospital, Keblbek was transported to the Lincoln County Jail where she was lodged on charges of Domestic Menacing, Pointing a Firearm at Another, two counts of Reckless Endangering, and Assault on a Police Officer.
Lincoln City Police would like to express our thanks to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the TRT members for their assistance with this incident. We also would like to thank the area residents for their cooperation during the incident, and we are grateful that no major injuries occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.