Registration has opened for summer and fall terms at Oregon Coast Community College.
Summer is a great time to catch up on credits or take an interesting course for fun. Summer 2022 classes include U.S. Government, World Regional Geography, American Indian History, Literature of Science Fiction, Disc Golf, Surfing, and more. Summer term begins July 5 and ends August 20.
For fall 2022, students can expect a robust lineup of classes, activities and events. Fall term will include a wider selection of courses including computer science, Japanese Culture, Environmental Literature, Disc Golf, Surfing, and much more. Fall term begins September 26 and ends December 10.
Discover more career options this fall, through courses such as CG131, Careers in Aviation, or ED100, Introduction to Education Careers. The Careers in Aviation course, taught at OCCC’s North County Center in Lincoln City, is presented in partnership with the Career Tech Aviation Program. Students exploring a four-year degree in a field such as aeronautical engineering will learn more about related career options through this program.
The Introduction to Education Careers course is an early step in Oregon Coast’s Teacher Education Pathway, a transfer program created in partnership with the Lincoln County School District and Western Oregon University. The program, only a few years old, is already seeing participants student-teaching and preparing for excellent teaching careers right here in Lincoln County.
Another exciting course option is CS160, Exploring Computer Science. This course explores the field of computer science and provides an overview of computer architecture, software development engineering, data organization, problem-solving strategies, ethics, and theory of computation. Students will explore career options and develop rudimentary software development skills. This course is transferable to a four-year institution and is applicable toward an Associate of Science Transfer Degree.
The pursuit of knowledge is a lifelong process, and OCCC is pleased to offer senior learners the opportunity to enhance new and existing skills through challenging and intellectually stimulating programs. Oregon residents who are 60 or older can take tuition-free credit courses — course and college fees will still apply, and availability may be limited in some courses.
For those who would like help registering for classes, “On-the-Spot” admissions events are planned to walk students through the admissions process and register for classes on-site. Student Success Coaches will help students sign up for classes specific to the student’s academic goals – whether it’s a one-year certificate, two-year associate degree, or transfer degree to a four-year university. Financial aid staff will also be on hand to help guide students through the financial aid process. If students aren’t sure if they’re ready to register, staff will also be available to answer any questions you may have about getting started.
On-the-Spot events are scheduled at Newport and Lincoln City campuses June 22, July 11, Aug. 2, and Aug. 25. Event times and campus addresses are available at oregoncoast.edu/on-the-spot-admissions-events.
OCCC offers transfer degrees that can save students thousands by earning the first two years of their four-year degree at community college. OCCC also offers a teaching pathway in conjunction with Western Oregon University and Oregon State University, as well as specialty programs including Early Childhood Education, Business, Computer Science, Nursing, EMT, Medical Assistant, Nursing Assistant, Welding, Aquarium Science, and many others.
Students interested in exploring the many offerings at Oregon Coast Community College are encouraged to attend one of these summer events or meet with a student success coach any time to discuss the programs and subjects offered and how they fit with each student’s own academic and career aspirations.
Learn more and discover the full range of degree and certificate programs available at Oregon Coast Community College at oregoncoast.edu. Follow OCCC on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, @occcsharks. You can also join the OCCC Community on LinkedIn. Or, call the College at 541-867-8501.
