Former Taft High School principal Majalaise Tolan has been offered an initial agreement to become the new Lincoln County School District Superintendent.
Faced with three options in their search for a new superintendent of Lincoln County School District (LCSD) Board of Directors has offered the initial agreement to Tolan, who is the district's current Director of Secondary Education.
As part of the process, LCSD School Board Chair Liz Martin said four community forums will be held in the next month to allow community members the opportunity to share their hopes for the future and hear Tolan’s vision for the Lincoln County School District.
Martin outlined the options before the board during its regular monthkly public meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10, for choosing a superintendent, which included:
1. Accept internal applicants.
Current employees could apply with a resumé, cover letter and participation in community forums.
2. Conduct a nationwide search which would likely require the hiring of an outside company to facilitate
3. Enter into an initial agreement with Majalaise Tolan.
Tolan will submit a resumé, cover letter and participate in community forums.
Following a discussion in executive session at the LCSD Board of Directors meeting, Tuesday, Jan. 10, the board voted in open session to choose option three and will enter into an initial agreement and set up community meetings with Tolan as their candidate.
As the final step of their hiring process, they will finalize their decision to offer a contract to Tolan at the February school board business meeting.
The community forums will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at Toledo Jr/Sr High, Jan. 31 at Taft 7-12, Feb. 1 at Newport High School, and Feb. 2 at Waldport High School.
All forums will take place in each high school library. The public is encouraged to attend.
Current LCSD Superintendent Dr. Karen Gray will retire in June.
Lincoln County School District (LCSD) Superintendent Dr. Karen Gray has announced her retirement.
