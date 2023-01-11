Superintendent Candidate

Majalaise Tolan speaking at the 2018 Taft high School graduation.

 Jeremy C. Ruark / Country Media, Inc.

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Former Taft High School principal Majalaise Tolan has been offered an initial agreement to become the new Lincoln County School District Superintendent. 

Faced with three options in their search for a new superintendent of Lincoln County School District (LCSD) Board of Directors has offered the initial agreement to Tolan, who is the district's current Director of Secondary Education.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Are you optimistic or pessimistic about 2023?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.