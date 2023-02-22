Oregon U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden and other members of Congress have sent a bipartisan, bicameral letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Thomas Vilsack, pushing the department to deliver critical federal support to West Coast fishermen and seafood processors.

Congressional Support

A quarter of all American seafood processing and wholesale jobs are located in Washington, Oregon, and California, representing the largest employment opportunity among all seafood-producing regions in the U.S., the Congressional letter states.

“Commercial fishing and seafood processing on the West Coast are significant contributors to U.S. seafood production and also key parts of our country’s agricultural and food production system as a whole,” wrote the lawmakers. “Perhaps more importantly, the industries are the economic and community backbone of the small ports and vibrant rural towns that dot our Pacific shorelines.”

