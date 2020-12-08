On Sunday afternoon, Dec. 6, a shark bit the lower leg of an man in the area of Seaside Cove, according to Jon Rahl, public information officer for the city of Seaside.
The bite was non-life threatening and the victim, who was rescued by fellow surfers, was then taken to the trauma center of a local hospital, Rahl said.
“Both Seaside Fire and a local Medix crew arrived at the Cove and found an adult male surfer being carried to the parking lot by fellow surfers,” he stated in the release. “An off-duty Seaside Beach lifeguard applied a field tourniquet to the injured leg, which helped slow the bleeding. Medix crews then transported the surfer to the… hospital for further evaluation.”
The city would not release the name of the injured surfer or the off-duty lifeguard.
“The incident serves as a valuable reminder to never recreate alone, in or out of the water,” Rahl stated. “The fast response of fellow surfers was instrumental in providing aid to the victim.”
Lt. Genesee Dennis of Seaside Fire and Rescue said these shark attacks are mostly a case of mistaken identity. “They would rather be eating a seal than a wetsuit and a surfboard.”
Ben Enticknap, senior scientist with Oceana, an international organization dedicated to protecting the oceans, said that is his understanding as well. The sharks are looking for prey within the surf zone. From underneath in the water the silhouette of a surfer on a surfboard can appear like a seal.
“The great white sharks are relatively slow growing and long lived, as long as seventy years, and fierce predators,” Enticknap said.
“Sharks off the Oregon Coast are rare but they do come here,” he said. They are looking for seals to eat and “feed off the Columbia River mouth.”
The other half of the year, the white sharks go as far away as Hawaii, he said. “The area between Baja California and Hawaii scientists have dubbed the ‘Great White Shark cafe.’” That is where they breed and have babies. White sharks are “pretty rare and likely small populations.”
As far as he knows, shark attacks off the Oregon Coast have never resulted in lethal injuries, he said.
