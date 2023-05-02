Surf Contest

The Kids Surf Contest and Beach Celebration is scheduled for June 24.

Newport Surfrider’s annual Kids Surf Contest and Beach Celebration is scheduled for June 24.

Registration is now open for the event. Information about registration, contest schedule and rules, can be found at  newport.surfrider.org 

