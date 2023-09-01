Tillamook native Megan Stevens will be traveling to Chelan, Washington, over Labor Day Weekend to compete in the Intercontinental Surf Cup for the second year in a row.

Training on the Deschutes

Megan Stevens training on the river wave at Bend Whitewater Park in the Deschutes River.
Competition

Stevens competing in last year’s Intercontinental Surf Cup in Chelan.

The two-day competition will pit surfers from the United States against a team from across Europe on a fifty-foot, motor-generated wave as they are judged on their tricks and carves by a panel of judges.

