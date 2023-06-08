The Oregon Coast Aquarium (OCAq) staff has discovered 25 critically endangered sunflower sea stars in Yaquina Bay.

Sunflower Sea Star

Sunflower stars are a keystone species, native to the coastal waters of the Northeast Pacific Ocean.

The discovered site is the most documented in one location since populations were decimated by Sea Star Wasting Syndrome (SSWS).

Carefully Measuring

After photographing and measuring the sunflower stars, each was carefully returned to the sandy seafloor.
0
0
0
0
0



(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.