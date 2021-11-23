A Newport resident is jailed after a suspected arson fire in Lincoln City.
At approximately 9:12 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, Lincoln City Police along with North Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a car fire in the parking lot of Lincoln City Floor Covering and Black Squid Beer House, in the 3000 block of SW Highway 101 Upon arriving, Officers found a fully involved car fire which was spreading to the nearby business building.
Officers used fire extinguishers to suppress the fire on the building while awaiting the arrival of fire personnel. North Lincoln Fire & Rescue arrived quickly and fire crews were able to take control of the fire within minutes.
During the subsequent investigation, officers developed information that identifying the suspected arsonist and his vehicle. Approximately 35 minutes after the fire, Newport Police located the suspect’s vehicle in Newport.
Diego Cruz, 49, of Newport, was arrested on charges including Arson II, Criminal Mischief I, and Reckless Burning. He was transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was lodged on the listed charges with his bail set at $115,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.