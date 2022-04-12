There will be a two-week closure of SW Galley, from SW 7th to 112 SW 9th, the road section that runs behind city hall. The contractor completing work has the closure planned from April 18-29.
During this, the parking on the west side of the building will be open but through traffic will be detoured down SW 7th to SW Fleet.
