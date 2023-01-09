Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Governor Tina Kotek took office Monday, Jan. 9, reciting the Oath of Office in a swearing-in ceremony before the state senate and house of representatives at the state capitol building in Salem.

Taking the Oath of Office

Tina Kotek takes the Oath of Office as Oregon’s new Governor during her inauguration.

In her speech to the joint assembly, she expressed a desire to address issues with housing, behavioral health and addiction, and education. Kotek began by acknowledging that this election cycle had the highest voter turnout in the state's history. Though Kotek was elected as a Democrat, she emphasized the need to serve all Oregon's people, regardless of political affiliation.

