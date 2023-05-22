Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley led Senators in a bipartisan letter to U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere Richard Spinrad, and National Marine Fisheries Service Janet Coit, pushing for a revised proposed rule to the Seafood Import Monitoring Plan (SIMP) current proposal to tackle Illegal, Unregulated, and Unreported (IUU) fishing.

Fishing Concerns

Unregulated and and unreported fishing depletes marine species, destroys ocean habitats, and enables forced labor and human rights abuses around the world, according to a release from Sen. Merkley.

Joining Merkley in this letter are Senators Roger Wicker (R-MS), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Edward J. Markey (D-MA), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Ben Cardin (D-MD).

