On May 20, the Taft Jazz Band won the Oregon Music Education Association state championship at Mt. Hood Community College. It has been an excellent year for the Taft Jazz Band and Symphonic Band. In addition, the Taft Symphonic Band placed second at the OSAA competition.
Collin Stegner, music director for the Jazz and Symphonic Bands, said, "All the Taft Jazz Band students possess an amazing work ethic and musicianship. They have worked hard to achieve their goals and exceeded all expectations. They were invited to the state jazz competition this year.”
One of the unique things about Taft is that a sixth-grade band has been required since 2016. In addition, each student must choose to participate in the band or the choir. Initially, all students from Taft Elementary school were bussed over to the high school to start each school day in band class.
At that time, Nick Lupo, who was the principal at Taft Elementary and is now the current principal at Taft 7-12, and Majalise Tolan, who was the principal at Taft 7-12, and is now the district administrator for secondary education, had done research into the benefits of music education has on improvement in math and reading scores. Hence, they approached community partners Siletz Bay Music Festival and Lincoln City Cultural Center and applied for a grant from Oregon Community Foundation to fund this program. The schools were awarded a grant, and by the end of year two of having the required band, they could see an improvement in both math and reading across the board.
Nick Lupo, Taft 7-12, said, “It was evident that this exposure to music and dedication to learning an instrument was a keeper. It was helping kids across the board, no matter what their economic or social circumstances might be at home. So, we thought of a name to describe what it was and came up with Music is Instrumental.”
In 2018, a nonprofit organization was established with that same name, Music is Instrumental, to continue to support the fundraising efforts and community partnerships necessary to fully support this growth of music education and grow it to other schools in the district, such as Waldport Middle and High who received funding in 2019.
It made a difference for the students themselves.
Divine Matthews, who is graduating this year and who plays the tenor saxophone, said, “It feels great being able to finally accomplish winning state and getting those expectations and achieving something that I've worked so hard for the past six to seven years, that it seemed like a dream as a sixth-grader being able to say I've won state.”
Sam Cortez, who plays percussion, said of the experience, “Personally, it was enjoyable watching us win state because it took us six years finally to win the state. But it was also cool to see our growth over the years and how we've all communicated and stayed close together through the power of music. I would recommend joining the band. I did like it. It kept me occupied at times, and just overall, it was an excellent experience for me. I hope always to have music in my life, and if not, always just play a little something on the side.”
Congratulations to Taft graduates and the original bandmates. Huge thanks to all of the community partners, and Music is Instrumental. If you are interested in supporting this program, please consider donating at musicisinstrumental.net
Clip of ending to a song; “Sing, Sing, Sing”
