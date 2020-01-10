At approximately noon today, the Taft 7-12 Schools were notified that their water was discolored.
In a statement to students and families, the Lincoln County School District noted their was an issue with the water pipes. During the morning of Jan. 10 Lincoln City City crews performed maintenance on the High School’s water meter.
To work on the meter, the water was diverted through the school bypass line, which stirred up sediment that settled in this line. This caused the temporary discoloration of the water.
“The school implemented preventive measures by restricting the use of water for hand washing, drinking and dish washing,” LCSD Safety Coordinator Sue Graves said. “They made hand sanitizer and bottled water available for students and staff.”
The City stated the meter has been repaired and the water was routed back to the normal, main line. School officials have informed the City that the color of the water has returned to normal. City crews continue to monitor the water and flow.
“The discoloration did not affect Taft Elementary School, but out of an abundance of caution, they also restricted the use of the school’s water and made hand sanitizer and bottled water available to students and staff,” Graves said. “We are grateful for everyone's flexibility and cooperation.”
