This week At Taft High School's Tiger Town, as the month ended sophomores won the monthly spirit competition!
This victory makes the sophomore class the holder of the spirit stick and gives them bragging rights. It also gives them the chance to have a longer lunch and other great prizes around the school.
Another cause for celebration is Homecoming! October 15 will be the annual homecoming Noise Parade followed by the Pink-Out Football game. Seniors will be leading a loudest sound-system competition and best decorated car contest after the Noise Parade which is taking place before the homecoming game.
October 16 will be the homecoming dance. The dance will have students red carpet ready as they enjoy A Night in The City.
Pink-Out is happening in Tiger Town. Pink Out is what we do at Taft to celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Tigers raise money to donate to the cause by putting tins in every class and we have an assembly which helps raise awareness.
To keep the conversation going all month long we have Pink-Out themed sports games in which everyone including the players wear pink clothing, we offer trivia and reflections, and support to peers who may have lost someone they love to cancer. #TigersWearPink
For more information. contact Taft High School at
