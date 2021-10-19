The following information has been released by Lincoln County concerning property tax statements.
Tax Statements
The 2021/22 property tax statements for Lincoln County are expected to be mailed out on October 21, with initial payment due by November 15.
Full payments made by November 15 will receive a 3% discount and two-thirds payments will receive a 2% discount. At least one-third payment must be received by November 15 to avoid delinquent interest charges. For property owners making one-third payments, the second payment will be due by February 15, 2022, and the third payment will be due by May 15, 2022.
Payments can be made electronically online, mailed with a postmark on or before November 15, or dropped off at a collection box located at the courthouse parking lot, or in person at the tax office located in room 205, on the second floor of the county courthouse in Newport.
For more information about property tax payments, visit:
Values
Overall, Real Market Value in Lincoln County is up approximately 12% from 2020, while countywide Assessed (taxable) Value has increased nearly 4%. These percentages include the value of new construction and development.
Most property owners will see a typical 3% increase in their taxable Assessed Value due to Measure 50 – a constitutional amendment approved by Oregon voters in 1997. When Measure 50 was first implemented, a “Maximum Assessed Value” was assigned to each property which equaled the property’s 1995 value minus 10%.
For the years following, each property is assessed on the lesser of its Maximum Assessed Value from the previous year plus 3%, or its Real Market Value. So long as the Real Market Value remains higher than the Maximum Assessed Value, the Assessed Value can increase up to 3%. This is the most common scenario. However, there are scenarios where a property’s Assessed Value may increase more or less than 3%. Following are two primary reasons:
1.) New construction, development, damage/destruction or other changes to property considered an “exception” event may add to or lower the property’s Assessed Value.
2.) If, following a market downturn, a property’s Real Market Value drops below its Maximum Assessed Value, the property is assessed at its Real Market Value. The Assessed Value may fluctuate up or down annually with the market, with no limitation, until it returns to or above the Maximum Assessed Value. At that point, the Assessed Value will once again be restricted to 3% annual growth under Measure 50.
For 2021, approximately 10% of properties in Lincoln County are assessed on their Real Market Value. With increasing market values, these properties may see assessed value growth of more than 3%.
Levies
Total property taxes, fees and special assessments are up approximately 3.2% over last year. Most property taxes are a product of Assessed Values and underlying district tax rates. Along with changes in Assessed Values, new voter-approved levies may impact total taxes in certain areas of the county.
For the 2021/22 tax year, a 5-year Local Option Levy was approved for the Central Oregon Coast Fire and Rescue District. Since this was a renewal of a previous 5-year Local Option Levy, it will not result in increased taxes over the previous tax year.
Within Lincoln County there are 76 local taxing districts, including education districts, health districts, city, county, port, fire protection, water, road, special assessment districts and urban renewal. All of these have distinct tax rates, and most have different geographic boundaries, so overall tax rates for individual properties vary by location.
Property tax statements display total amounts imposed by individual taxing districts, along with current and prior year property values. Values for both years are categorized by land, structure, total real market value and total assessed value.
Taxpayers disputing their property values are encouraged to contact the Assessor’s office. Appraisal staff will be available to answer questions and review properties for value adjustments up to December 31st, 2021. Taxpayers also have the option to file value petitions with the Board of Property Tax Appeals until December 31st, 2021. Appeal rights are described in detail on the back of the tax statement
Lincoln County Assessor’s and Tax Collector’s offices are currently open to public service Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM. Generally, value and tax-related questions can be answered by phone or email, however, if you’d like to speak to someone in person feel free to stop by the County courthouse offices. Masks and physical distancing are required within all County facilities.
Contact information
Assessor’s Office
541-265-4102 assessorinfo@co.lincoln.or.us
Tax Office
541-265-4139 taxinfo@co.lincoln.or.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.