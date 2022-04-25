On Saturday, April 23, at 4:45 p.m., a visitor at the Whale Cove Inn in Depoe Bay, witnessed two juveniles walking on the beach and then up onto the rocky shore just north of the hotel and called 911. The two became stuck on the rocky shore requiring rescue.
The Depoe Bay Fire District was immediately dispatched and while en route, requested resources from the United States Coast
Guard (USCG) Station Depoe Bay and a helicopter from United States Coast Guard (USCG) Sector North Bend. Fire units arrived at the hotel in less than four minutes and was able to locate the two victims.
USCG Station Depoe Bay arrived on scene and with the Depoe Bay Fire District developed a plan to rescue the 13-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy. Firefighters from the Depoe Bay Fire District relocated to an area closer to the victims to communicate with the two, however, access to rescue the teens was not an option at that time due to the incoming tides. The siblings were both able to climb high enough away from the water to avoid being swept into the ocean.
A USCG helicopter was available and responded to the scene from the Newport airport in just under 20 minutes, the fire district reported. The USCG and the Depoe Bay Fire District worked closely together and coordinated a plan for the USCG helicopter to hoist the siblings up from the rocky shore and back onto safer ground on the sandy beach just north of where the two started their journey.
The USCG helicopter successfully rescued the pair delivering them to awaiting Depoe Bay firefighters where they were assessed for injuries and hypothermia.
The Depoe Bay Fire District is happy to report the siblings were uninjured and returned safely to their concerned parents.
The Depoe Bay Fire District was assisted by USCG Station Depoe Bay, USCG Sector North Bend, Newport Fire Department, and Pacific West Ambulance.
The Depoe Bay Fire District would like to remind locals and tourists alike to pay attention to tide and weather information and plan prior to exploring the beaches or the rocky coastline to avoid becoming caught off guard and requiring rescue. Never keep your back turned towards the coastal waters and have a heightened sense of awareness to avoid becoming a victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.