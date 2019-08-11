Forest engineers and contractors are hard at work replacing culverts and maintaining roads to ensure safe driving conditions and improve fish habitat.
Starting this August, drivers on the Hebo Ranger District may experience temporary road closures and delays along some roads that will last into the fall. Drivers are advised to use extra caution during this time and yield to heavy construction equipment by using pullouts along roads.
Temporary closures and delays:
- Forest Service Road 1700 will have intermittent delays until November 1, while road stabilization repairs are occurring. Additionally, the road will have an upcoming one-day road closure. Information on the closure date is not yet known and will be released on the forest's social media and website at a later time. The road is located 10 miles east of Lincoln City, along Forest Service Road 17 leading to the Drift Creek Falls trailhead. During the upcoming closure, this area can be accessed via South Drift Creek Road, south of Lincoln City, to Forest Service Road 17.
- Forest Service Road 1790 is temporarily closed until August 31, while an undersized culvert is replaced with a structure that fish are able to pass through. The road, 10.3 miles southeast of Lincoln City off Forest Service Road 17, provides access to Drift Creek Organizational Camp, which is closed during this time.
- Forest Service Road 2283 will close temporarily from August 12 - October 1, while a new culvert is installed. The road is located 18 miles east of Hebo, OR, along Forest Service Road 14, which leads to the Niagara Falls trailhead. There is no alternate route to this location.
- Osterman Cabin Road (Forest Service Road 1726) will close temporarily between milepost 0.90 to milepost 1.5 from August 15 - September 15, while a new culvert is installed. The road is located 2 miles east of Lincoln City, along NE East Devils Lake Rd. During this closure, the road will remain accessible via NE East Devils Lake Rd from the west and from the north end of Forest Service Road 17 off Highway 18.
For more information, contact Lola Coombe, Central Coast Ranger District at 541-563-8409 or check the web for current conditions at http://www.fs.fed.us/r6/siuslaw/conditions/index.shtml and follow us at twitter.com/SiuslawNF or facebook.com/SiuslawNF.
