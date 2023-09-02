Emergency planners and others are reviewing what they have learned during the first-of-its kind Oregon evacuation point project.

Command Center

The command center at the assembly point will allow officials to communicate and coordinate response efforts.

Officials from Oregon’s Department of Human Services attended the two-day training event with local officials and volunteers at the Port of Tillamook Bay, deploying the emergency assembly point that was recently stationed at the port.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What are your plans for Labor Day?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.