On March 31, the Land Conservation and Development Commission unanimously adopted Part Three of the Oregon Territorial Sea Plan (TSP), the Rocky Habitat Management Strategy. The decision completed a multiple-year effort led by the Ocean Policy Advisory Council (OPAC) to revise the strategy.
The revision of Part Three of the TSP included extensive input from agencies, organizations, governments and those with general interest in Oregon’s rocky coast. This is the first significant update to the strategy since it was originally adopted in 1994 and completes a comprehensive rewrite of the whole chapter.
The amended strategy is now consistent with the existing policies of the Oregon Nearshore Strategy, the Climate Change Adaptation Framework, and recommendations from the Ocean Acidification and Hypoxia Coordinating Council. Notable revisions include the designation of two new management areas at Coquille Point (Marine Education Area/Garden) and Cape Blanco (Marine Research Area). Part Three also includes a new process that provides the public with the opportunity to submit proposals for additions, removals and changes to rocky habitat site management designations on Oregon’s coast (See Section E for details).
In recognition of this achievement, the Department of Land Conservation and Development and Oregon’s Coastal Management Program would like to thank all those who participated in the revision process, including: the members of OPAC and its Rocky Habitat Working Group, agency staff, local governments, tribal governments, conservation organizations, members of the public who took part in the proposal process, and anyone else who contributed their ideas, perspectives and time to the effort. The consensus recommendations that advanced this amendment reflect the hard work that was accomplished and the values that Oregon will use in future management of our Rocky Shores.
View the Part Three Rocky Habitat Management Strategy – https://www.oregonocean.info
Access the Rocky Habitat Web Mapping Tool here – http://Oregon.SeaSketch.org
Sign up for more updates on ocean planning and policy – https://bit.ly/3gCf57y
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.