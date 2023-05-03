The Oregon Land Conservation and Development Commission has unanimously adopted an amendment to the Rocky Habitat Management Strategy, Part Three of the Oregon Territorial Sea Plan (TSP).
The decision adds six new management areas that reflect the needs of the communities that proposed them. Rocky Habitat Management Areas focus on balancing use and conservation through the enhancement of visitor experiences with education and interpretation to limit wildlife disturbance and habitat degradation.
These designations complete a multiple year effort led by the Ocean Policy Advisory Council (OPAC) to revise the Management Strategy to include site management designations along areas of Oregon’s iconic rocky shoreline. Extensive feedback from agencies, organizations, governments, and general rocky coast users supported these revisions.
The new management area designations include:
- A Marine Educational Area/Garden at Chapman Point and Marine Conservation Areas at Ecola Point
- Cape Lookout
- Fogarty Creek
- Cape Foulweather
- Blacklock Point
The designations were recommended by the OPAC following an inclusive public process that provided an opportunity for the public to submit proposals for new management areas. Designations will go into effect following rulemaking by partner agencies in the coming year.
View the Part Three Rocky Habitat Management Strategy here
View the adopted sites here
The Oregon Coastal Management Program
The Oregon Coastal Management Program (OCMP) is a small federally recognized program housed within the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development (DLCD). Originating from the Coastal Zone Management Act (CZMA), we work in partnership with local coastal and tribal governments, state and federal agencies, and other stakeholders to ensure that Oregon’s coastal and ocean resources are managed, conserved, and developed consistent with statewide planning goals.
The OCMP has been charged by the Legislature with managing coastal areas and the resources for the existing and future benefits that they hold. This is codified under Oregon’s Land Use Planning Goal 19: The Ocean Resources Goal - which states all agency actions within Oregon must “conserve marine resources and ecological function for the purpose of providing long-term ecological, economic, and social value and benefits to future generations.”
Oregon’s statewide land use planning program — originated in 1973 under Senate Bill 100 — protects farm and forest lands, conserves natural resources, promotes livable communities, facilitates orderly and efficient development, helps coordination among local governments, and enables citizen involvement. The program affords all Oregonians predictability and sustainability to the development process by allocating land for industrial, commercial and housing development, as well as transportation and agriculture.
The Department of Land Conservation and Development (DLCD) administers the program. A seven-member volunteer citizen board known as the Land Conservation and Development Commission (LCDC) guides DLCD.
Under the program, all cities and counties have adopted comprehensive plans that meet mandatory state standards. The standards are 19 Statewide Land Use Planning Goals that deal with land use, development, housing, transportation, and conservation of natural resources. Periodic review of plans and technical assistance in the form of grants to local jurisdictions are key elements of the program.
