Testing, contact tracing and reopening Oregon were the main topics of discussion at today’s press conference that featured Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and public health officials.
During the May 1 meeting, the state officials said they will continue to use science and data to create criteria for reopening Oregon. Gov. Brown said they have set a goal of testing 15,000 Oregonians per week, and currently, they are on track of meeting that goal.
This week, health officials stated they’ve been able to administer on average 1,500 tests per day. As testing has become more readily available, they have began to expand testing criteria to those experiencing even mild symptoms of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).
Gov. Brown said they will continue to expand testing to anyone showing symptoms, provide priority testing for facilities such as nursing homes and prisons, as well as make testing available for at risk populations and rural areas of the state.
“In order reopen and stay open, we must have randomized testing across the state,” Gov. Brown said. “A strategy of testing and tracing helps us identify who has the disease and who may be at risk of infection — knowledge that is incredibly powerful as we look to reopen."
To help achieve these goals, health officials will be launching a testing program called ‘Be The Key,’ which will be a study with 100,000 randomly selected Oregonians. It will be done in partnership with OHSU and the OHSU-PSU School of Public Health and the state.
The program provides monitoring, some testing and real-time mapping to “get people back to school and work faster while avoiding a second wave infections,” OHSU’s website says in announcing the research. Through the course of the study, a selected team of health professionals will track the temperatures and other COVID-19 symptoms of all participants to make quick decisions.
Gov. Brown’s contact tracing plan sets a goal of training at least 600 contact tracers, deployed statewide by county, with a focus on recruiting individuals with cultural and linguistic competence for the populations they serve.
Participants will:
- Be selected at random to represent the state’s ethnic, socioeconomic and geographically diverse population.
- Receive an invitation to enroll, via U.S. mail, starting the week of May 11.
- Monitor their temperature and other symptoms every day over 12 months using state-of-the-art technology, such as Kinsa smart thermometers, to collect real-time data.
- If they show symptoms, they will receive a home test kit. This will enable them to detect the virus at its earliest stage so they can better protect themselves, their family and the community.
- Be referred to the Oregon Health Authority for follow-up and appropriate action as needed.
OHSU says the results are expected to:
- Provide a more accurate understanding of Oregon’s infection rate.
- Gather data about the virus in Oregon to determine the link between easing physical distancing measures and any rise in infections.
- Identify COVID-19 cases in their earliest stages, so swift contact tracing and isolation can help control the spread of the disease.
- Provide early warnings of virus hot spots, so swift action can limit spread before community physical distancing measures need to be reinstated.
- Identify asymptomatic (without symptoms) outbreaks and infected people — infections that would otherwise be an invisible factor in the spread of the coronavirus.
- Focus special attention on high-risk populations and underserved communities to make sure no groups are left out or left vulnerable as our society emerges from this pandemic.
“We are all in this together, together we can be the key to beating the disease,” Gov. Brown said.
With new testing and tracing methods in place, the state is eyeing a mid-May date to begin the first phase of reopening Oregon in rural counties. New modeling shows that easing restrictions runs the risk of increasing Coronavirus infections in Oregon. The modeling suggests that Gov. Brown’s March stay-home order reduced infections by about 70 percent from what it could have been. This is why Gov. Brown said they will be taking a cautious approach moving forward.
“Make no mistake, physical distancing will remain apart of our daily lives until we have a vaccine,” Gov. Brown said. “We’re not going to be able to open Oregon quickly or in one swoop. The process is going to be happening slowly.”
Gov. Brown was not specific as to which counties will begin reopening first, but stated that she will be speaking with a few Eastern Oregon counties soon regarding criteria and ability to test and trace cases.
