Steve Wilson, Proprietor of The Bay House Restaurant, and David Hall, Managing Director of Salishan Coastal Lodge, have announced The Bay House Restaurant will be soon located at the Salishan Coastal Lodge.
As part of a re-opening program this summer, Salishan Coastal Lodge and The Bay House Restaurant have a new collaboration underway. Wilson and Executive Chef Kevin Ryan will lease and convert the former Cedar Tree event room into The Bay House, one of only three AAA Four Diamond award-winning restaurants in Oregon.
The relocation is expected to take place in July with a soft opening in early August.
“Since selling our property on Siletz Bay in Lincoln City last fall, we have been searching for a suitable location to continue serving our loyal clientele," Wilson said. "For over 40 years, The Bay House has enjoyed a strong connection to Salishan, its resort guests, homeowners, visitors to the Oregon Coast and our local community.
"We are very excited to be able to continue our tradition of outstanding food, service, and hospitality as The Bay House at Salishan."
The new Bay House at Salishan will feature beautiful views towards the bay, in a refined rustic room, showcasing timber-structure and the renowned Bay House wine list. Chef Kevin is already working on bringing back Bay House favorites.
“The Cedar Tree room in the Salishan Coastal Lodge has been a place for special occasions for years,” Hall said. “ In its early years, it was popular and known as The Summer Restaurant. In more recent years, it has been used as an event space for weddings and other life celebrations. Watching the Cedar Tree room return to its restaurant roots, completes the circle, and embracement of new Salishan Coastal Lodge brand.”
