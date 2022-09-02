A video documentary about a former Oregon Coast amusement park has generated high views on social media and renewed memories of what life was like years ago in Lincoln City.
The Forgotten Story of Pixieland: The Oregon Coast Amusement Park was released live on YouTube August 12 and generated over 340,000 in the first several days since then.
“The Oregon coast was once home to an amusement park that promised to be the Pacific Northwest's answer to Disneyland,” Documentarian Peter Dibble writes in his introduction of the video. “Despite the talent and heart that went into its development, the park shut down within just a few years. This documentary tells the full story of the defunct Pixieland park, from its earliest inspiration to its long-lasting impact on the local community.”
The News Guard talked with Dibble about the documentary.
The News Guard: Why did you decide to the Pixieland Documentary?
Peter Dibble: I’m really interested in theme park history and have been wanting to tackle something in that realm for a long time. I was originally looking into the amusement parks that operated around Portland in the early 20th century. But through some of that early research I came across information about Pixieland and ended up getting far more invested in that story instead.
The News Guard: What did you take away from doing this documentary and what surprised and/or amazed you?
Dibble: The most surprising thing to me has just been the sheer number of people who still fondly remember the Pixie Kitchen and Pixieland. Partnering with some folks in Lincoln City really helped me understand the extent of that. If I had stuck solely to online research, I don’t think I would’ve fully understood the park’s lasting importance to the community.
The News Guard: What is your hope that we take away from this documentary?
Dibble: It’s just a fascinating and fun story that many people don’t realize happened in Lincoln City. Even for those who don’t live in town, or even in Oregon, I think it has a wide appeal simply because of the heart and soul that went into the park. So many aspects of that time period really elicit a lot of nostalgia, too.
The News Guard: Are you surprised by the reaction after it was released on YouTube?
Dibble: When I was getting ready to release the documentary on YouTube, I was expecting a handful of people to say they remembered Pixieland. But there has been an absolute outpouring of people who have been sharing their own memories of specific rides, etc. Even though it was a small park that lasted less than a decade, I’ve been pleasantly shocked at just how many people still have cherished memories of that place—and have been able to find the video in such a short time.
The News Guard: What are the comments you are getting about the documentary?
Dibble: Plenty of people have been sharing things they remember about the park. I think my favorite comments are the people who have said they only had vague childhood memories of an amusement park in Oregon, but had gone most of their life without knowing what it was called or where it was located—and now they've been able to connect the dots.
The News Guard: Will this documentary be aired on OPB or any of the Oregon television stations?
Dibble: There are no plans for that, no.
The News Guard: Any other documentaries in the works about local events, local folks or local locations?
Dibble: I’ve got plenty more ideas for other pieces of Pacific Northwest history that I would love to cover in the future, though I haven’t fully committed to which one will be next. For the moment I’m just taking a break and enjoying the response to the Pixieland video.
Dibble attended film school several years ago, but he ended up taking a different career path. Over the past few years, he began making documentaries as a hobby.
“To explore different pieces of obscure history that haven’t been covered in this format before,” he told The News Guard.
Dibble said he started the Pixieland documentary production in April and finished in August. The project cost approximately $500 to produce, funded by donations to Dibble’s YouTube account and his personal finance.
See the Pixieland documentary on YouTube at https://youtu.be/MuqdoGzksTk
Lincoln City impact
The News Guard also checked in with Explore Lincoln City Director Ed Dreistadt for insight into what the documentary means to the city.
The News Guard: It seems that the legacy of Pixie Kitchen and Pixieland continue to live on and continue to highlight our community. Why is that, do you think?
Ed Dreistadt: The legacy is actually that of Jerry Parks, who owned Pixie Kitchen and created Pixieland. Jerry had an outsized impact on Lincoln City. Pixie Kitchen and Pixieland were world-class attractions in their day and went a long-way to making Lincoln City the vacation destination it is today. He was also the mayor of Oceanlake when five small towns came together to become Lincoln City. Jerry cut the deal to get the statue of Lincoln that graced the entrance to the New York World’s Fair pavilion on the condition that the new town bore Lincoln’s name.
The Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City created Pixiefest based on the amazing brand equity of Pixie Kitchen and Pixieland held over the years. The strength of those brands is demonstrated by the immediate popularity of Peter Dibble’s documentary. Over 340,000 views on YouTube happened in just 13 days.
The News Guard: Specifically, how does this type of documentary help boost Lincoln City's economy?
Dreistadt: Our tourism efforts promise that Lincoln City offers endless delightful surprises. The Pixieland/Pixie Kitchen story helps prove this story to be true by demonstrating how deep the roots of innovation and fun go here in our town. It also shows how the history of Lincoln City is a rich source for tourism products. Pixiefest, A Tour to Die For and Haunted Taft all use the wonderful history of Lincoln City to create great guest experiences. Stories about Lincoln City’s residents create and understanding and a bond with Lincoln City that result in people returning to visit again and again.
The News Guard: Does the city plan any community events centered around Pixie Kitchen and/or Pixieland similar to a few years ago, if so, what can you tell us about those events?
Dreistadt: Pixie Games have appeared at Lincoln City’s National Night Out and the Summer Kite Festival. You’ll also see them at Fall Kite Festival and Spooky Spectacular and every other major event here in town going forward. The COVID-19 epidemic and the loss of the original venue put a pause on Pixiefest, but as new venues come online, like Taft Park, you’ll be seeing more and more Pixie magic reappear in Lincoln City.
Free showings of the Pixieland documentary will be conducted at the Bijou Theatre, 1624 NW Highway 101 in Lincoln City at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2 and at 2 p.m. Sept 4.
The film features the Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City prominently and will be a donation fundraiser for the club. Kiwanis will have costumed Pixies, cutout art from Pixiefest and a number of other elements at the theatre to make the showings special, according to Dreistadt.
