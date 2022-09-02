A video documentary about a former Oregon Coast amusement park has generated high views on social media and renewed memories of what life was like years ago in Lincoln City.

Pixieland

This photo shows Pixieland when it was in operation

The Forgotten Story of Pixieland: The Oregon Coast Amusement Park was released live on YouTube August 12 and generated over 340,000 in the first several days since then.

Little Toot

The little train that rolled on tracks surrounding Pixieland.
Pixieland Attraction

One of the attractions at Pixieland.
