The official ribbon cutting for The Haven, formerly the Inn at Lincoln City, was held on August 17, but the location has been home to fire survivors since last year, with plans to be home to more in the years to come.
The hotel is owned by Fortify Holdings, who first established a partnership with the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) in Jackson County where the area was hard hit by fires last year. ODHS is the lead agency for care and shelter following a disaster. Due to COVID safety needs, they sought to place fire survivors in hotel rooms.
“Hotels are not a good solution for long-term shelter. They’re fun for a vacation but getting back to having an actual refrigerator and your own stuff is important,” said ODHS representative Sherryll Hoar. “Plus, hotels are returning to their customary vacation and traveler business and are less available to reserve blocks of rooms for disaster survivors.”
Fortify stepped up with a plan for the short-term and the long-term. President of Fortify Holdings, Ziad Elsahili said the building is for fire victims over 24 months. ODHS funds the stay for fire survivors. In the long-term, the rooms will be converted to apartments.
“The best way to serve the community is by providing housing,” Elsahili said. “We’re part of the solution.”
Hoar said they are currently using 70 rooms at The Haven. When fully renovated, The Haven will include 100 apartments. When the rooms are renovated, the wildfire survivors have the opportunity to rent them, and take on the responsibility of paying the rent.
Resident and fire survivor Rodney Keefer has lived in The Haven for eight months. He lived in a trailer on his parent’s property. He said he will move out as soon as he has the money for a new trailer.
“We’re all going back,” he said.
He said the staff at The Haven has been amazingly supportive.
Avenue5 Residential took over management of the building in April and manager Drue Naone said a big portion of his job is to make the fire survivors feel at home.
“This community gets stronger every day,” Naone said. “I’m happy to be part of it.”
While the renovations inside will provide some desperately needed rental housing to Lincoln City, what may be the most notable to passersby is the mural of octopi on the outside of the building.
“We wanted it to signify a survivor, it represents survival,” Elsahili said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.