Native bees in the Oregon Coast Range are diverse and abundant in clearcut areas within a few years of timber harvest.

However, the numbers of native bees drop sharply as planted trees grow and the forest canopy closes, according to a new study by Oregon State University (OSU) researchers.

Bee Communities

In the spring and summer of 2018 and 2019, the scientists looked at native bee communities in 60 Douglas-fir stands of varying ages across a time frame representative of a typical 40-year harvest rotation.
By the Numbers

Native insect pollinators, primarily bees, are estimated to contribute more than $3 billion per year in commercial pollination services in the United States,according to researchers.
