Summer Driving Safety

Now that summer has arrived and people are hitting the road for vacations, the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) is reminding Oregonians of safe driving tips and to check with your insurance agent or company to review your insurance policies.

With changes in driving patterns and potential risks during the summer, it is crucial for drivers to understand policy limits and coverages. DFR encourages drivers to have a conversation with their agent or insurance company to explore coverage options, ensure policies are up to date, and that appropriate protection is in place.

