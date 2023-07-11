It would be no exaggeration to say that the work Lucinda Taylor does with Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln County (HFHLC) makes her a miracle worker.
Taylor works as the Executive Director of HFHLC, and her miracles come in the form of helping people in need build and own their first homes, repair them homes, and recover from natural disasters, among other things.
“Our primary mission is the partner with couples and build homes that we then sell to them through an affordable mortgage,” Taylor said. “We do other things along the way. We do a home repair program for first-time homeowners. We’re just about to launch individual development accounts, so savings opportunities where folks can get matching funds. We do disaster recovery as well.”
Her latest miracle will grant two family’s new homes in Lincoln City, which they will help build themselves and then purchase from HFHLC. These two homes will be the 17th and 18th homes HFHLC has built in Lincoln County since 1995.
One unique aspect about these latest builds is that they will permanently stay as affordable homes for low-income households making 80% or less of the area’s median income. Prior to these two homes, if the homeowner decided to sell their home, it could be sold on the open market. But, Taylor added, most families opt to keep the homes they helped build.
“We moved to make [these two homes] permanent affordability, where Habitat for Humanity maintains ownership of the land, and then the homebuyer will purchase the home itself,” Taylor said. “It comes with a deed restriction where it can only be sold to low-income households at 80% AMI or less for as long as that home is standing.”
Taylor said HFHLC uses an extensive homeowner selection process to find the right families for their homes – a process that involves families meeting income requirements, being reviewed by HFHLC’s board of directors, and having their current living conditions assessed in a home visit. But, more than anything, Taylor said applicants are chosen based on having the greatest needs.
“They look at things like, what’s the current living condition? Is the family overcrowded? Are there draft windows? Are there leaks roofs? Do they have running water? They’re looking at the condition of the home,” Taylor said. “The folks who have the greatest need are put at the top, which the committee will recommend to the Board of Director’s without any personal identifying information.”
Another aspect that makes HFHLC’s home-construction program unique is their “sweat equity” requirement. The organization asks families to help build their homes, providing them with an opportunity most homeowners never get.
For a single-parent family, they ask for 350 hours of service, with 100 hours able to be completed by family and friends. For a double-parent family, they ask for 500 hours of service, with 200 hours able to be completed by family and friends.
“We have a requirement that each family help build their home,” Taylor said. “So, there’s a sweat equity requirement. One of the reasons we actually want them to build the homes is because they learn the skills, they learn how that home came together. They learn what their boundaries are, but they also learn that they can do it. They can be proud of a home that they helped build.”
Every family member isn’t always able to help with construction, so Taylor and her team use their creative powers to come up with other ways these people can contribute. For children, they give construction hours for good grades. Every C a child gets is one hour of work, every B is two hours, and every A is three hours. Taylor said HFHLC will also ask families to work in their stores to help them meet the sweat-equity requirement.
“We work with the homeowner to figure out how to make it all work,” Taylor said.
HFHLC also provides support to families through financial assistance and homeowner education. Mortgages for all homeowners are extremely affordable and calculated based on 30% of their gross annual income, which includes taxes and insurance. Another mortgage option involves 10% of the mortgage being forgiven between years six and fifteen of home ownership.
But it doesn’t stop there. If families are still struggling with purchasing their new home, HFHLC also offers down payment assistance. First-generation homebuyers are eligible for up to $60,000, and first-time homebuyers are eligible for up to $30,000. Along the way, Taylor said families take a number of homeowner education courses to help them through the process.
“We require future homeowners to take some classes,” Taylor said. “They have to do a financial foundations course and a homebuyer course. It helps them understand things like, ‘What is Escrow?’ before they get to closing time.”
These home builds are largely community efforts. For example, the land for the two homes was donated by Lincoln County as tax foreclosed land; the electrical work will be done by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers as volunteer work; construction will be completed in part by local residents; and both builds will be managed by HFHLC’s Construction Manager.
“We piece it together from lots of different funding sources,” Taylor said. “The community really comes together to help makes this happen. Neighbors come out and help with the build and get to know their new neighbors.”
With builds 17 and 18 well under way for HFHLC, Taylor said the organization is already planning their next project, which will be building two new homes in Waldport. The homeowner application is expected to open around the end of July, and anyone that has lived in the County for at least one year is encouraged to apply at HFHLC’s website.
“Anyone that has lived in the county for at least a year can apply. We’ll be looking for our next two families that want to partner with us and be homeowners,” Taylor said.
To reach Habitat for Humanity Lincoln County, call 541-264-8585.
For Jesús and Guadalupe Ambriz Sánchez owning a home was a dream that began to feel unattainable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.