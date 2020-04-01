Lincoln County Public Health announced today another positive case of COVID-19 (Coronavirus). The new case brings Lincoln County’s total to three confirmed cases.
This individual is in the “over 80” age range and had contact with a person confirmed to have COVID-19. The person is not hospitalized and is self-isolating per Public Health guidelines.
“Whenever we get a new positive COVID-19 case, Lincoln County Public Health interviews the patient who tested positive. This helps us determine who they had contact with that might be at risk of getting COVID-19,” said Nicole Fields, Deputy Director of Public Health. “When we identify someone who might be at risk, Public Health will call them and explain the circumstances. This happens within a few hours.”
Public Health then asks the person at risk to self-quarantine for 14 days after their last contact with the person that tested positive. During this time they monitor themselves for any potential symptoms while staying at home and avoiding contact with others. If they develop symptoms, they will work with providers to determine if they should be tested.
“Public health consistently investigates disease outbreaks and will continue to do so, but what is important during this pandemic is that we all stay home and stay safe,” Fields said.
The best way to protect yourself is to avoid exposure to the virus. For the latest information, guidelines, and resources for those effected, go to Lincoln County’s website www.co.lincoln.or.us/covid or call 541-265-0621.
If you have symptoms and think you need testing, contact your doctor. Testing is done at providers’ discretion and does not require approval from public health. As more testing is done, we expect to find more cases in the community. You can find up-to-date numbers on cases of COVID-19 in Oregon at healthoregon.org/coronavirus .
