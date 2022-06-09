Thompson’s Sanitary Service provided an annual report during a Lincoln County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, June 1.
Aimee Thompson, public information and education manager, said when someone starts service with Thompson’s Sanitary, they receive service welcome information. There is also an app, Thompson Sanitary Service, available on Google Play and the App Store. The number of customers who use the app has recently increased, Thompson said. About 700 customers have downloaded the app and use it for scheduling.
It’s open Monday through Friday 8 to 4 or 5,” Thompson said.
The company recently switched Monday and Friday services in late May. Thompson’s Sanitary analyzes route for maximum efficiency. The decision was made to switch these service days due to high traffic volume on Hwy 101 on Fridays, especially in the summer and fall. Friday customers furthest from the transfer station and office are switched to Monday. Those customers previously services on Mondays and closest to the facilities are now serviced on Fridays.
Thompson said she has been working with the Lincoln County Solid Waste District Director Paul Seitz to go over ideas for educating the public. Through the partnership, there will be a countywide Fourth of July beach cleanup. Beach barrels have gone out to schools and other locations to be painted ahead of the event.
Thompson’s Sanitary also has bear carts available.
“ODFW has done a lot of reaching out to certain neighborhoods that were affected by bears,” Aimee said. “We expect we’ll be getting some people interested when the time comes. They’re meant to be temporary. They’re not meant to keep all year long.”
Commissioner Doug Hunt said the landfill is near capacity. Aimee said they were previously told the landfill had 50 years left; now it is 20 years.
The average American produces 4.5 pounds of trash a day, Thompson added. The importance of recycling is important as the cost to transport trash to a more distant landfill will be costly.
