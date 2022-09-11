The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund has distributed $475,876.10 to 44 organizations as it continues its quarterly donations to nonprofit groups.

The seven-member charitable fund advisory board has distributed more than $16.1 million since its inception in 2001.

The Siletz Tribe has made contributions through employment, monetary donations and cooperative measures to the Siletz community, Lincoln County and the state of Oregon.

