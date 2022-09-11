The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund has distributed $475,876.10 to 44 organizations as it continues its quarterly donations to nonprofit groups.
The Siletz Tribe has made contributions through employment, monetary donations and cooperative measures to the Siletz community, Lincoln County and the state of Oregon. The seven-member charitable fund advisory board has distributed more than $16.1 million since its inception in 2001.
Overall, the Tribe has honored its tradition of sharing within the community by distributing more than $20.5 million through the charitable fund and other Tribal resources.
Chinook Winds has donated more than $6.5 million in cash and fund-raising items since it opened in 1995. The casino also provides in-kind donations of convention space for various fund-raisers as well as technical support, advertising and manpower for many events.
The next deadline to submit applications is Dec. 1, 2022. Eligibility for money from the charitable fund is limited to two categories:
• Entities and activities located in the Siletz Tribe’s 11-county service area (Lincoln, Tillamook, Linn, Lane, Benton, Polk, Yamhill, Marion, Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties)
• Native American entities and activities located anywhere in the United States
Applications and requirements can be obtained at ctsi.nsn.us/charitable-contribution-fund; by calling 800-922-1399, ext. 1227, or 541-444-8227; or by mailing Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund, P.O. Box 549, Siletz, OR 97380-0549. Applications can be submitted via e-mail at stccf@live.com.
The Arts – $24,625
Cowlitz Indian Tribe, Youth Program – youth summer camp kits; Toledo, OR; $8,625
East Creek Art LLC – teaching artist fees, supplies, materials, food and drink for Community Family Saturday events to promote more access to arts education for families and youth in Willamina and Yamhill County; Willamina, OR; $3,000
Lane Arts Council – artist fees, translation services and supplies for Fiesta Cultural programming that connects Latino/a/x/e artists with the broader community in Lane County; Eugene, OR; $3,500
Miracle Theatre Group – bringing Teatro Milagro’s bilingual arts curriculum and play that touch on environmental themes to Astoria schools; Portland, OR; $3,000
Oregon Coast Children’s Theatre – supplies and materials for community outreach events and workshops, plus art supplies for the Arts in Education program; Toledo, OR; $5,000
Yaquina River Museum of Art – advertising for Toledo Labor Day Art Walk; Toledo, OR; $1,500
Cultural Activities – $1,000
Columbia River Native American Circle – materials and supplies for Native craftmaking, and food and supplies to support annual pow-wow for American Indian inmates at Columbia River Correctional Institution and South Fork Forest Camp; Portland, OR; $500
Lakota Oyate Ki, Native American Culture Club – food and other costs of Big Yard Pow-Wow; Salem, OR; $500
Education – $303,011.10
Clemens Primary School – National Geographic 2023 Almanac for each student in kindergarten and first grade; Philomath, OR; $1,612.10
Northwest Indian College Foundation – scholarships; Bellingham, WA; $2,000
Siletz Valley Friends of the Library – updated story time materials; Siletz, OR; $1,399
Siletz Valley School – hiring 3 teachers, school-based mental health services, middle school/high school technology teacher, maintenance staff, sports coaches, summer school, and building and operational costs; Siletz, OR; $292,000`
Tillamook School District – welding supplies for expanded welding program at Tillamook High School; Tillamook, OR; $6,000
Health – $66,950
Alsea Valley Gleaners – food to distribute to at least 40 low-income households within a 30-mile radius of Alsea; Alsea, OR; $2,000
Community Outreach Inc. – food for community food pantry serving Corvallis-area low-income individuals and families; Corvallis, OR; $2,000
Corvallis Daytime Drop-In Center – food, water and medical/dental co-pays for people living in poverty; Corvallis, OR; $3,300
HIV Alliance – incentive gift cards for clients who utilize free and confidential hepatitis C, syphilis and HIV testing services in Marion County; Eugene, OR; $3,750
Innovative Concepts for Families of Lincoln County – Medical Teams International dental van fees for uninsured Lincoln County residents; Newport OR; $7,500
Lane County Diaper Bank – diapers and wipes for low-income and in-need families in Lane County; Springfield, OR; $4,000
Lincoln County Joint Transportation – 125 booklets of 40 bus tickets each to issue to low-income and disadvantaged residents of Lincoln County to help them get to medical appointments; Lincoln City, OR; $5,000
Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care – staff and volunteer appreciation event and subsequent appreciation items; Corvallis, OR; $4,500
North Lincoln Hospital Foundation – plants and trail gravel for Healing Grounds areas around Samaritan NLH to provide outdoor respite, physical activity and relaxation areas for patients, caregivers and health care workers; Lincoln City, OR; $5,000
Panther Creek Senior and Community Center – construct storage room to accommodate refrigerators, freezers, shelving and cupboards; Otis, OR; $6,900
Regis St. Mary Catholic School – automated external defibrillators and supplies; Stayton, OR; $5,000
RSVP of Linn, Benton and Lincoln Counties – durable medical equipment for low-income seniors and persons with disabilities; Albany, OR; $2,000
Salem Pastoral Counseling Center – 143 hours of free mental health counseling services for low-income individuals and families; Salem, OR; $10,000
The Corvallis Clinic Foundation – 120 gas and grocery gift cards for low-income cancer patients in Benton, Linn and Lincoln counties; Corvallis, OR; $6,000
Housing – $17,000
SquareOne Villages – construction materials to build one wood-framed homeless sleeping unit at Opportunity Village Rosa in Eugene; Eugene, OR; $7,000
St. Vincent de Paul Society of Lane County, Inc. – HVAC system for front entry area of the First Place Family Center, where families make their first point of contact, wait for intake, meet with case workers and have background checks processed; Eugene, OR; $10,000
Other – $10,344
Albany American Legion Post 10 – grill/smoker to cook special meals for veterans; Albany, OR; $1,000
Alsea Community Effort – printing and postage covering 50% of cost to publish and distribute 6 issues of bi-monthly community newspaper, the Alsea Valley Voice; Alsea, OR; $1,394
Alsea Wolverines Booster Club – install lighting on school sports field so U.S. flag can remain up during the evening after sunset, and install electrical for remote equipment that raises and lowers flag to be suspended from gym ceiling; Alsea, OR; $1,500
Lincoln City Senior Center – food and supplies for pre-Thanksgiving luncheon for seniors; Lincoln City, OR; $600
Scio Community Improvement Organization – utility watering cart to water hanging flower baskets on the downtown main street in Scio; Scio, OR; $4,850
VFW Post 2848 Kilchis Tillamook Bay – food, tables and chairs for Veterans Day event at Tillamook Air Museum; Bay City, OR; $1,000
Prevention – $8,114
Southern Linn County Youth Services Team – help 15 families with school-age children meet their basic needs in order to remove barriers that prevent students from attending school both physically and mentally; Albany, OR; $6,114
The Salvation Army of Lincoln County – food to support mobile pantry’s once weekly distribution in North Lincoln County; Newport, OR; $2,000
Public Safety – $44,832
City of Bay City – 7 complete firefighter turnouts for BC Volunteer Fire Department; Bay City, OR; $9,402
East Lincoln County Emergency Responders – course instructors and medical supplies for emergency medical responder course open to volunteers of any Lincoln County fire district; Toledo, OR; $5,000
Pacific Shores HOA – train 8 residents in first aid/CPR as part of emergency preparedness plan; South Beach, OR; $500
Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma – install light poles and lights for Pawnee Playground for security purposes; Pawnee, OK; $10,000
Southwestern Polk County Rural Fire Protection District – forcible entry door prop for firefighter forced entry training; Dallas, OR; $8,695
Sweet Home Fire and Ambulance District – 2 battery-powered positive pressure ventilation fans to provide improved visibility for search and rescue of victims; Sweet Home, OR; $4,490
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office – 5 portable automated external defibrillators (AEDs) for patrol vehicles; Tillamook, OR; $6,745
Due to the current conditions of the coronavirus pandemic, the reception originally scheduled for Aug. 5 was canceled.
