On March 30, at approximately 7:40 p.m., the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office received a report of a fight in progress near the 1400 block of North Bank Rd in Otis.
The caller, who was not involved in the fight, reported 4-6 subjects fighting on the side of the road. The caller reported there appeared to be two silver colored vehicles associated with the fight. The caller heard someone yelling "call the cops."
Sgt. Karl Vertner was on patrol less than a mile from the location at the time of the reported incident. Upon his arrival, he determined both silver vehicles had left the scene. Sgt. Vertner contacted a group of three young adults.
The group reported they had been robbed of their silver Toyota Camry at gunpoint. The group reported the suspects fled the scene eastbound on North Bank Rd. The victims reported that there were four suspects in total, however, only two of the suspects forced them out of their vehicle at gunpoint.
Sgt. Vertner broadcasted an Attempt To Locate for the silver Toyota Camry and a silver Dodge Challenger.
During the course of this investigation, law enforcement officers learned both parties were acquainted, and this was not a random act.
At approximately 8:02 p.m., officers with the Lincoln City Police Department located the stolen Toyota Camry traveling on SW Bard Road in Lincoln City. Officers conducted a high risk traffic stop of the vehicle and apprehended Nicholas Allen Wright, 30, of Otis.
Inside the vehicle officers located a loaded .22 caliber rifle. This rifle matched the description of the gun used in the crime.
Wright is currently lodged at the Lincoln County Jail on charges of Recklessly Endangering, First Degree Theft, First Degree Robbery, Menacing, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and several weapons charges. His bail is set at $100,000.
On March 31, at approximately 3:41 p.m., Deputy Dowty with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office located the outstanding suspect vehicle traveling southbound on Hwy 101 near Cape Foulweather. Deputy Dowty conducted a high risk traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver, Ruben Zamudio Jr., 30, of Newport was taken into custody for his role in the robbery.
Zamudio Jr. is currently lodged at the Lincoln County Jail on charges of Criminal Conspiricy, First Degree Theft, First Degree Robbery and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. His bail is set at $250,000.
On April 1, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Deputies with the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, assisted by Polk County Sheriff's Office and Grand Ronde Tribal Police, located and apprehended the third outstanding suspect, Kimmia Kay Whittlinger, 26, of Lincoln City.
Whittlinger was transported to Lincoln County Jail and lodged on charges of Criminal Conspiracy, First Degree Theft and First Degree Robbery. Her bail is set at $400,000
The fourth outstanding suspect, Jacob Leeland Lunstedt, 27, should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information regarding Jacob Lunstedt's whereabouts, please call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 541-265-4277.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Lincoln City Police Department, Oregon State Police, Grand Ronde Tribal Police, Polk County Sheriff's Office, Yamhill County Sheriff's Office and the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office.
